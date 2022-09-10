Cowboys vs. Bucs Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 1

Check out the latest Bucs vs. Cowboys odds and the best prop bets and parlays at FanDuel Sportsbook for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

It’s only fitting that Tom Brady‘s first game since he retired and unretired takes place on Sunday Night Football — the most-watched TV show in the US — as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers open their 2022 season at AT&T Stadium against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bucs come into Week 1 as 2.5-point road favorites in their first game since a disappointing home loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoffs. Before Sunday evening’s kickoff, let’s check out all the latest Buccaneers vs. Cowboys odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Bucs Odds, Props, & Parlays

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook and subject to change.

Betting lines

Point Spread : Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-110) -2.5 / Dallas Cowboys +2.5 (-110)

: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-110) -2.5 / Dallas Cowboys +2.5 (-110) Moneyline : Tampa Bay (-136), Dallas Cowboys (+116)

: Tampa Bay (-136), Dallas Cowboys (+116) Over/Under: 50.5

Cowboys vs Buccaneers Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

CeeDee Lamb : +700

: +700 Leonard Fournette : +700

: +700 Mike Evans : +700

: +700 Ezekiel Elliott : +700

: +700 Chris Godwin : +1200

: +1200 Dalton Schultz : +1200

: +1200 Tony Pollard : +1200

: +1200 Julio Jones : +1200

: +1200 Russell Gage: +1600

Anytime TD Scorer

Ezekiel Elliott : -125

: -125 Leonard Fournette : -120

: -120 CeeDee Lamb : -115

: -115 Mike Evans : -105

: -105 Tony Pollard: +180

+180 Dalton Schultz : +185

: +185 Julio Jones : +200

: +200 Chris Godwin : +200

: +200 Russell Gage : +250

: +250 Jalen Tolbert : +280

: +280 Noah Brown : +280

: +280 Cameron Brate: +310

Top Cowboys vs. Bucs Over/Unders

Tom Brady passing yards : 274.5

: 274.5 Tom Brady passing TDs : Over 2.5 (+162), Under 2.5 (-220)

: Over 2.5 (+162), Under 2.5 (-220) Tom Brady passing completions : 24.5

: 24.5 Dak Prescott passing yards : 262.5

: 262.5 Dak Prescott passing TDs : Over 1.5 (-138), Under 1.5 (+104)

: Over 1.5 (-138), Under 1.5 (+104) Dak Prescott passing completions : 24.5

: 24.5 Leonard Fournette rushing yards : 55.5

: 55.5 Ezekiel Elliott rushing yards : 46.5

: 46.5 Dak Prescott rushing yards : 13.5

: 13.5 Mike Evans receiving yards : 71.5

: 71.5 Mike Evans receptions : Over 5.5 (+102), Under 5.5 (-136)

: Over 5.5 (+102), Under 5.5 (-136) Julio Jones receiving yards : 49.5

: 49.5 Dalton Schultz receiving yards : 48.5

: 48.5 Dalton Schultz receptions : Over 4.5 (-154), Under 4.5 (+116)

: Over 4.5 (-154), Under 4.5 (+116) CeeDee Lamb receiving yards : 72.5

: 72.5 CeeDee Lamb receptions: Over 5.5 (-136), Under 5.5 (+102)

Top Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Parlays