Cowboys vs. Bucs Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 1

Check out the latest Bucs vs. Cowboys odds and the best prop bets and parlays at FanDuel Sportsbook for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.
It’s only fitting that Tom Brady‘s first game since he retired and unretired takes place on Sunday Night Football — the most-watched TV show in the US — as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers open their 2022 season at AT&T Stadium against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.
The Bucs come into Week 1 as 2.5-point road favorites in their first game since a disappointing home loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoffs. Before Sunday evening’s kickoff, let’s check out all the latest Buccaneers vs. Cowboys odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cowboys vs. Bucs Odds, Props, & Parlays
Betting lines
- Point Spread: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-110) -2.5 / Dallas Cowboys +2.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Tampa Bay (-136), Dallas Cowboys (+116)
- Over/Under: 50.5
Cowboys vs Buccaneers Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- CeeDee Lamb: +700
- Leonard Fournette: +700
- Mike Evans: +700
- Ezekiel Elliott: +700
- Chris Godwin: +1200
- Dalton Schultz: +1200
- Tony Pollard: +1200
- Julio Jones: +1200
- Russell Gage: +1600
Anytime TD Scorer
- Ezekiel Elliott: -125
- Leonard Fournette: -120
- CeeDee Lamb: -115
- Mike Evans: -105
- Tony Pollard: +180
- Dalton Schultz: +185
- Julio Jones: +200
- Chris Godwin: +200
- Russell Gage: +250
- Jalen Tolbert: +280
- Noah Brown: +280
- Cameron Brate: +310
Top Cowboys vs. Bucs Over/Unders
- Tom Brady passing yards: 274.5
- Tom Brady passing TDs: Over 2.5 (+162), Under 2.5 (-220)
- Tom Brady passing completions: 24.5
- Dak Prescott passing yards: 262.5
- Dak Prescott passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-138), Under 1.5 (+104)
- Dak Prescott passing completions: 24.5
- Leonard Fournette rushing yards: 55.5
- Ezekiel Elliott rushing yards: 46.5
- Dak Prescott rushing yards: 13.5
- Mike Evans receiving yards: 71.5
- Mike Evans receptions: Over 5.5 (+102), Under 5.5 (-136)
- Julio Jones receiving yards: 49.5
- Dalton Schultz receiving yards: 48.5
- Dalton Schultz receptions: Over 4.5 (-154), Under 4.5 (+116)
- CeeDee Lamb receiving yards: 72.5
- CeeDee Lamb receptions: Over 5.5 (-136), Under 5.5 (+102)
Top Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Parlays
- Buccaneers -1.5 AND over 49.5 total points: +220
- Cowboys +1.5 AND over 49.5 total points: +250
- Buccaneers -1.5 AND under 49.5 total points: +280
- Cowboys +1.5 AND under 49.5 total points: +310
- Buccaneers to win AND over 49.5 total points: +210
- Buccaneers to win AND under 49.5 total points: +260
- Cowboys to win AND over 49.5 total points: +270
- Cowboys to win AND under 49.5 total points: +340