The NFL‘s marquee matchup of the week closes out a thrilling Super Wild Card slate as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. Dallas sounded some alarm bells with a lackluster offensive performance in Week 18 against Washington, finishing the season splitting its final four games, but the Cowboys still finished 12-5 with the NFC’s third-best point differential.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, won two of its last three to finish 8-9 as winners of an admittedly weak NFC South. Only two of those eight wins were against teams that made the playoffs, but one of those was a 19-3 win over Dallas in Week 1, adding an intriguing wrinkle to the evening’s proceedings at Raymond James.

Heading into this NFC postseason showdown, let’s check out all the latest Cowboys vs. Bucs odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Bucs Odds: NFL Wild Card Round

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 16 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Dallas Cowboys -2.5 (-115) / Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2.5 (-105)

: Dallas Cowboys -2.5 (-115) / Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2.5 (-105) Moneyline : Dallas Cowboys (-146) / Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+124)

: Dallas Cowboys (-146) / Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+124) Over/Under: OVER 45.5 (-108) / UNDER 45.5 (-112)

Bucs vs. Cowboys Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Anytime TD Scorer

To Score 2+ TDs

Ezekiel Elliott: +600

+600 Leonard Fournette: +700

+700 CeeDee Lamb: +850

+850 Tony Pollard: +1100

+1100 Mike Evans: +1300

+1300 Chris Godwin: +1400

+1400 Rachaad White: +1400

+1400 Dalton Schultz: +1500

+1500 Michael Gallup: +1900

+1900 Noah Brown: +4200

+4200 Julio Jones: +4500

Top Cowboys-Bucs Over/Unders

Tom Brady passing yards: 275.5

275.5 Tom Brady passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-128), Under 1.5 (+100)

Over 1.5 (-128), Under 1.5 (+100) Tom Brady pass completions: Over 27.5 (-130), Under 27.5 (-102)

Over 27.5 (-130), Under 27.5 (-102) Dak Prescott passing yards: 241.5

241.5 Dak Prescott passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-111), Under 1.5 (-115)

Over 1.5 (-111), Under 1.5 (-115) Dak Prescott pass completions: Over 21.5 (-122), Under 21.5 (-108)

Over 21.5 (-122), Under 21.5 (-108) Ezekiel Elliott rushing yards: 50.5

50.5 Tony Pollard rushing yards: 48.5

48.5 Leonard Fournette rushing yards: 38.5

38.5 Rachaad White rushing yards: 34.5

34.5 Dak Prescott rushing yards: Over 15.5 (-104), Under 15.5 (-118)

Over 15.5 (-104), Under 15.5 (-118) CeeDee Lamb receiving yards: 75.5

75.5 Mike Evans receiving yards: 65.5

65.5 Chris Godwin receiving yards: 65.5

65.5 Dalton Schultz receiving yards: 39.5

39.5 Michael Gallup receiving yards: 35.5

35.5 Leonard Fournette receiving yards: 27.5

27.5 Russell Gage receiving yards: Over 25.5 (-115), Under 25.5 (-105)

Over 25.5 (-115), Under 25.5 (-105) Tony Pollard receiving yards: 20.5

20.5 Noah Brown receiving yards: 18.5

Top Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Game Prop Parlays

Dallas -2.5 AND OVER 45.5: +250

+250 Dallas -2.5 AND UNDER 45.5: +250

+250 Tampa Bay +2.5 AND OVER 45.5: +270

+270 Tampa Bay +2.5 AND UNDER 45.5: +270

