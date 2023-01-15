About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Betting January 15, 2023
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Wild Card

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images
Last Updated: January 16, 2023
Get locked in for Monday’s Super Wild Card nightcap with the latest Bucs vs. Cowboys odds and the finest curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The NFL‘s marquee matchup of the week closes out a thrilling Super Wild Card slate as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. Dallas sounded some alarm bells with a lackluster offensive performance in Week 18 against Washington, finishing the season splitting its final four games, but the Cowboys still finished 12-5 with the NFC’s third-best point differential.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, won two of its last three to finish 8-9 as winners of an admittedly weak NFC South. Only two of those eight wins were against teams that made the playoffs, but one of those was a 19-3 win over Dallas in Week 1, adding an intriguing wrinkle to the evening’s proceedings at Raymond James.

Heading into this NFC postseason showdown, let’s check out all the latest Cowboys vs. Bucs odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Cowboys vs. Bucs Odds: NFL Wild Card Round

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 16 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

  • Point Spread: Dallas Cowboys -2.5 (-115) / Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2.5 (-105)
  • Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys (-146) / Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+124)
  • Over/Under: OVER 45.5 (-108) / UNDER 45.5 (-112)

Bucs vs. Cowboys Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Anytime TD Scorer

To Score 2+ TDs

  • Ezekiel Elliott: +600
  • Leonard Fournette: +700
  • CeeDee Lamb: +850
  • Tony Pollard: +1100
  • Mike Evans: +1300
  • Chris Godwin: +1400
  • Rachaad White: +1400
  • Dalton Schultz: +1500
  • Michael Gallup: +1900
  • Noah Brown: +4200
  • Julio Jones: +4500

Top Cowboys-Bucs Over/Unders

  • Tom Brady passing yards: 275.5
  • Tom Brady passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-128), Under 1.5 (+100)
  • Tom Brady pass completions: Over 27.5 (-130), Under 27.5 (-102)
  • Dak Prescott passing yards: 241.5
  • Dak Prescott passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-111), Under 1.5 (-115)
  • Dak Prescott pass completions: Over 21.5 (-122), Under 21.5 (-108)
  • Ezekiel Elliott rushing yards: 50.5
  • Tony Pollard rushing yards: 48.5
  • Leonard Fournette rushing yards: 38.5
  • Rachaad White rushing yards: 34.5
  • Dak Prescott rushing yards: Over 15.5 (-104), Under 15.5 (-118)
  • CeeDee Lamb receiving yards: 75.5
  • Mike Evans receiving yards: 65.5
  • Chris Godwin receiving yards: 65.5
  • Dalton Schultz receiving yards: 39.5
  • Michael Gallup receiving yards: 35.5
  • Leonard Fournette receiving yards: 27.5
  • Russell Gage receiving yards: Over 25.5 (-115), Under 25.5 (-105)
  • Tony Pollard receiving yards: 20.5
  • Noah Brown receiving yards: 18.5

Top Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Game Prop Parlays

  • Dallas -2.5 AND OVER 45.5: +250
  • Dallas -2.5 AND UNDER 45.5: +250
  • Tampa Bay +2.5 AND OVER 45.5: +270
  • Tampa Bay +2.5 AND UNDER 45.5: +270

Click here to read Boardroom’s overview of the Cowboys’ free agents for the 2023 offseason.

For a rundown of the Bucs’ free agents, click here.

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.