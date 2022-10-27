LA Clippers, Globant Join Forces on Digital Transformation

Globant will work to optimize the fan experience at the Clippers’ Intuit Dome, which opens in 2024, by leveraging technology solutions seamlessly both inside and outside the arena.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Globant, a company that helps businesses revolutionize themselves digitally, have announced a multi-year partnership to perfect a “digital road map” for Intuit Dome, the Clippers’ new arena that will open in 2024.

As part of the deal, Globant will attempt to aid in building an entertainment venue and an outdoor plaza that will leverage technology to deliver a unique experience to fans both inside and outside the arena.

“Intuit Dome will apply cutting-edge, emerging technologies to create a fan experience that reaches previously unseen levels of immersivity and engagement, and our partnership with the Clippers will integrate the technologies that bring that vision to life,” said Fernando Matzkin, Chief Business Officer of North America at Globant in a release. “We are proud to be a partner in reinventing and reimagining the fan experience at what will be the best arena in the world.”

Earlier also struck a deal with FIFA earlier this month to support its FIFA+ digital content platform and serve as a sponsor of the soccer governing body’s flagship events.

The price tag for building Intuit Dome was a hefty $1.2 billion; alongside the new stadium, the Clippers are also building an 86,000-square-foot training center, practice facility, and team offices. Intuit Dome will be a 20-minute walk from SoFi stadium, home of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers, which cost $5 billion to build.

“We have incredible plans to reinvent the way our fans interact with live Clippers games at Intuit Dome, and Globant’s vast technological knowledge and sports industry experience will help bring our vision to life,” said LA Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker. “How will Globant help us? It’d be easier to list the ways they won’t. They are going to assist in integrating tech in a way that hasn’t been done before, while creating a frictionless, end-to-end experience for every fan who visits Intuit Dome.”

