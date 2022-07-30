Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France Prediction & Odds: UFC 277

Powered by TheDuel.com and FanDuel

Get set for Saturday’s interim flyweight title at UFC 277 with the latest odds, predictions, and picks at FanDuel Sportsbook for Moreno vs. Kara-France 2.

Saturday’s pay-per-view card at UFC 277 is headlined by a women’s bantamweight championship rematch between Amanda Nunes and belt-holder Julianna Peña, but don’t miss the co-main event in the men’s 125-pound division.

Here’s everything you need to know about Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara France 2 from an MMA betting perspective.

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Moreno Fight Info, Date, & Time

UFC 277: Interim Flyweight Championship

Brandon “The Assassin Baby” Moreno (19-6-2, 3 KOs, 11 submissions)

vs.

Kai “Don’t Blink” Kara-France (24-9-0, 11 KOs, 3 submissions)

Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Fight Time: This will be on the main card, which begins at 10 p.m. ET.

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Coverage: ESPN+ PPV

Moreno vs. Kara-France Odds & Betting Info

All UFC 277 odds, lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Brandon Moreno: (-220)

Kai Kara-France: (+168)

Draw: +5000

Method of Victory

Moreno by KO/TKO: +550

Moreno by Points: +160

Moreno by Submission: +400

Kara-France by KO/TKO: +650

Kara-France by Points: +320

Kara-France by Submission: +2200

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France Prediction

UFC 277 Moreno-Kara-France prediction is from Tapology Fight Predictions.

Winner: Brandon Moreno (71%)

Method of Victory: Decision (75%)

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo have given us three straight terrific fights, but that creates a kind of circular loop when trying to get a feel for just how good Moreno is at this point. He’s improved since earlier in his UFC career, for sure, but how good you judge him as right now depends a lot on how good you judge Figueiredo to be, and since Figgy hasn’t fought anyone else since November 2022, you run into the same problem in reverse.

Even if you don’t think Moreno has improved as much as people think, however, there’s the fact that he already holds a head-to-head win over Kara-France from 2019. Kara-France is still young and making improvements of his own, but I don’t see him closing the gap that existed three years ago here.

Take Brandon Moreno by decision.

Kara-France vs. Moreno Betting Trends & Stats

Brandon Moreno lost the UFC flyweight title to Deiveson Figueiredo by decision in his last fight on Jan. 22, 2022.

by decision in his last fight on Jan. 22, 2022. Kai Kara-France defeated Askar Askarov by decision in his last fight on March 26, 2022.

by decision in his last fight on March 26, 2022. Moreno averages 3.54 significant strikes landed per minute with a 39% accuracy rate.

per minute with a 39% accuracy rate. Kara-France averages 4.84 significant strikes landed per minute with a 40% accuracy rate.

per minute with a 40% accuracy rate. Moreno averages 3.31 significant strikes absorbed per minute with a 57% defense rate.

per minute with a 57% defense rate. Kara-France averages 3.51 significant strikes absorbed per minute with a 65% defense rate.

per minute with a 65% defense rate. Moreno averages 1.84 takedowns per 15 minutes.

per 15 minutes. Kara-France has an 86% takedown defense rate.

UFC 277 Fight Card

To see betting previews, odds, and predictions for any of the other fights on the card at UFC 277, click on any of the matchups below.

Main card

Prelim card

Early prelims

— Devon Platana

Devon Platana is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Devon Platana also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username PepeSilvia0. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.