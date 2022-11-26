Argentina vs. Mexico Odds, Prediction & Best Bet: 2022 World Cup

This article originally published at FanDuel.

Get set for the Albiceleste vs. el Tri in Qatar with the latest Mexico-Argentina odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is in full swing with more action slated for Saturday, Nov. 26. One of the more interesting matches of the day is a Group C collision between Argentina and Mexico.

Argentina was absolutely shocked in its opening matchup, falling 2-1 to underdog Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Mexico was involved in a 0-0 draw with Poland on Tuesday, making many people wonder if they have what it takes to contain the Argentinians.

So, can the Albiceleste overcome the last match’s unfortunate result by winning on Saturday, or will el Tri prove that it can successfully hang with one of the tournament’s favorites?

Mexico Match Info

2022 FIFA World Cup — Group C

Argentina (0-0-1) vs. Mexico (0-1-0)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium — Lusail, Qatar

Coverage: FS1

Mexico vs. Argentina Odds & Spread

All World Cup betting lines, odds, and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Argentina: (-180) | Mexico: (+500) | Draw: (+290)

Spread: Argentina: -1 (+170) | Mexico: +1 (+140)

Total: 2.5 – Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Team to Score the First Goal: Argentina: (-240) | Mexico: (+230) I No goals: (+900)

Argentina enters this contest as the clear favorite per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 2 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 2.5 goals with the under being favored at -128 odds.

Argentina vs. Mexico Prediction & Pick

Even though Lionel Messi and Argentina didn’t open the World Cup with a victory, there are still reasons to back them in this matchup. After all, Argentina did control the ball for 69% of the game and even recorded six shots on goal compared to Saudi Arabia’s two.

While Mexico held the ball for the majority of the time (61%) against Poland, Argentina is a completely different beast. La Albiceleste will be angry after the aforementioned loss. With Mexico also losing four of its last five games against Argentina, I’m backing the latter to get things done.

Final Score Prediction: Argentina 2, Mexico 0

MEX-ARG Betting Trends

Argentina lost 2-1 to Sauda Arabia in its last 2022 World Cup match on Nov. 22, 2022.

Mexico played Poland to a 0-0 draw in its last 2022 World Cup match on Nov. 22, 2022.

Argentina is 4-0-1 (W-D-L) in its last five matches.

Mexico is 2-2-1 (W-D-L) in its last five matches.

Argentina is 4-1-0 (W-D-L) in its last five head-to-head matchups against Mexico.

Mexico-Argentina Best Bet

Argentina has absolutely dominated Mexico in recent years, outscoring its upcoming opponents 13-3 in the last five meetings. With Mexico having not scored against the Argentinians in any of the last three collisions, I see Argentina covering the 1-point spread here.

BET: Argentina -1 (+170)

