AC Milan Inks NFT Gaming Deal With MonkeyLeague

MonkeyLeague is a strategy-based NFT football game that lets users build and manage their teams. It will now feature AC Milan assets and creative elements.

AC Milan has a new NFT gaming partner.

The Serie A club announced a partnership Friday with MonkeyLeague, a AAA-quality, web3 soccer game on the Solana blockchain. Similar to FIFA or other soccer games, participants can build and manage all-star rosters. In this case, however, they’ll consist of six MonkeyPlayer NFTs (striker, midfielder, defender, and goalkeeper). The newly formed team will then face off against real-life players for a shot at the top of the table.

“We are thrilled to kick off this partnership with MonkeyLeague, a collaboration that allows us to strengthen our positioning in the field of digital innovation,” AC Milan Chief Revenue Officer Casper Stylsvig said in the official announcement. “We are particularly proud to be the first football club to partner with MonkeyLeague, bringing this game to our supporters around the world and offering them a new, innovative way to engage with their favorite team.”

This is not Milan’s first experiment with digital assets. The football giant’s inaugural NFT campaign and AC Milan Fan Token debuted on the fan engagement app Socios.com in 2021.

Additional aspects of the partnership include the ability to design unique NFT game assets, wearables, online tournaments, co-marketing events, and other projects all branded with AC Milan imagery and colors. Fans of the reigning Italian champions will also notice a capsule of branded Rossonerri NFT game assets, like MonkeyPlayers, skins, and stadiums.

Expect to see AC Milan’s digital footprint widen with this alliance. The club plans to sponsor future MonkeyLeague esports tournaments and provide additional opportunities to win prizes. Fans should watch out for exclusive match-day experiences at the historic San Siro stadium and more.

