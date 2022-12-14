Get set for a primetime NFC West clash on Thursday Night Football with the latest Seahawks-Niners odds and curated props from FanDuel.
As Week 15 begins, the San Francisco 49ers can clinch the NFC West title with a win in Seattle against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.
The Niners have reeled off six straight wins with Christian McCaffrey now in the feature role, though the quarterback position is in flux with rookie Brock Purdy questionable, and journeyman Josh Johnson waiting in the wings. After a tremendous start, Seattle has dropped three of four and is now at risk of falling out of the NFC playoff picture. Heading into this divisional showdown, let’s check out all the latest 49ers vs. Seahawks odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
49ers vs. Seahawks Odds: NFL Week 14
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Dec. 15 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: San Francisco 49ers -3 (-118) / Seattle Seahawks +3 (-104)
- Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers (-176) / Seattle Seahawks (+148)
- Over/Under: OVER 43.5 (-105) / UNDER 43.5 (-115)
San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Christian McCaffrey: +450
- Kenneth Walker: +700
- Jordan Mason: +800
- Brandon Aiyuk: +800
- DK Metcalf: +950
- Tyrion Davis-Price: +1100
- Jauan Jennings: +1100
- George Kittle: +1200
- Tyler Lockett: +1200
- Ray-Ray McCloud: +2100
- Marquise Goodwin: +2200
Anytime TD Scorer
- Christian McCaffrey: -145
- Kenneth Walker: +120
- Jordan Mason: +140
- Brandon Aiyuk: +140
- DK Metcalf: +175
- Tyler Lockett: +210
- George Kittle: +220
- Tyrion Davis-Price: +260
- Jauan Jennings: +260
- Ray-Ray McCloud: +450
To Score 2+ Touchdowns
- Christian McCaffrey: +360
- Kenneth Walker: +650
- Jordan Mason: +850
- Brandon Aiyuk: +850
- DK Metcalf: +1100
- Tyler Lockett: +1300
- George Kittle: +1500
- Tyrion Davis-Price: +1600
- Jauan Jennings: +1600
- Ray-Ray McCloud: +2100
Top 49ers vs. Seahawks Over/Unders
- Geno Smith passing yards: 236.5
- Geno Smith passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (+108), Under 1.5 (-138)
- Geno Smith pass completions: Over 20.5 (-144), Under 20.5 (+108)
- Christian McCaffrey rushing yards: 78.5
- Kenneth Walker rushing yards: 48.5
- Geno Smith rushing yards: 15.5
- Tyler Lockett receiving yards: 63.5
- DK Metcalf receiving yards: 63.5
- Brandon Aiyuk receiving yards: 54.5
- George Kittle receiving yards: 40.5
- Christian McCaffrey receiving yards: 40.5
- Noah Fant receiving yards: 26.5
- Jauan Jennings receiving yards: 26.5
- Marquise Goodwin receiving yards: 25.5
- Will Dissly receiving yards: 14.5
Top Game Props
- Seattle +3.5 AND UNDER 43.5: +230
- Seattle +3.5 AND OVER 43.5: +270
- San Francisco -3.5 AND UNDER 43.5: +270
- San Francisco -3.5 AND OVER 43.5: +280
