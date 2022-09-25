49ers vs. Broncos Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 3

Get set for Sunday Night Football at Mile High with the latest Broncos vs. 49ers odds and the best prop bets and parlays at FanDuel Sportsbook.

After starting the 2022 NFL season with high hopes, both the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos have gotten off to uneven starts. Both bounced back from Week 1 losses, with the Niners thoroughly dominating the Seattle Seahawks while losing starting quarterback Trey Lance to a season-ending ankle injury, and the Broncos escaping with a close win over the Houston Texans.

Jimmy Garoppolo resumes to his starting role in prime time as San Francisco visits Mile High, where the hometown team is now led under center by Russell Wilson, a familiar foe from his long run with the Seahawks. Heading into this Sunday Night Football showdown, let’s check out all the latest 49ers vs Broncos odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Week 3 Broncos vs. 49ers Odds

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 25 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : San Francisco 49ers -1 (-106) / Denver Broncos +1 (-114)

: San Francisco 49ers -1 (-106) / Denver Broncos +1 (-114) Moneyline : San Francisco 49ers (-110) / Denver Broncos (-106)

: San Francisco 49ers (-110) / Denver Broncos (-106) Over/Under: OVER 45.5 (-105) / UNDER 45.5 (-115)

49ers vs. Broncos Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Deebo Samuel: +650

+650 Jeff Wilson : +700

: +700 Javonte Williams : +750

: +750 KJ Hamler: +1000

+1000 Jerry Jeudy: +1000

+1000 Courtland Sutton: +1000

+1000 Melvin Gordon: +1000

+1000 George Kittle: +1100

+1100 Brandon Aiyuk: +1200

+1200 Tyrion Davis-Price: +1700

+1700 Jordan Davis: +1700

+1700 Albert Okwuegbunam: +2000

Anytime TD Scorer

Deebo Samuel: +110

+110 Jeff Wilson : +125

: +125 Javonte Williams : +130

: +130 Melvin Gordon: +180

+180 Courtland Sutton: +195

+195 Jerry Jeudy: +200

+200 KJ Hamler: +200

+200 George Kittle: +220

+220 Brandon Aiyuk: +240

+240 Tyrion Davis-Price: +380

+380 Jordan Davis: +380

+380 Albert Okwuegbunam: +450

To Score 2+ TDs

Deebo Samuel: +700

+700 Jeff Wilson : +850

: +850 Javonte Williams : +850

: +850 Melvin Gordon: +1300

+1300 Courtland Sutton: +1400

+1400 Jerry Jeudy: +1500

+1500 KJ Hamler: +1500

+1500 George Kittle: +1700

+1700 Brandon Aiyuk: +1900

Top 49ers vs. Broncos Over/Unders

Russell Wilson passing yards: 235.5

235.5 Russell Wilson touchdown passes: Over 1.5 (+112), Under 1.5 (-148)

Over 1.5 (+112), Under 1.5 (-148) Russell Wilson pass completions: 20.5

20.5 Jimmy Garoppolo passing yards: 233.5

233.5 Jimmy Garoppolo touchdown passes: Over 1.5 (+106), Under 1.5 (-140)

Over 1.5 (+106), Under 1.5 (-140) Jimmy Garoppolo pass completions: Over 20.5 (-102), Under 20.5 (-130)

Over 20.5 (-102), Under 20.5 (-130) Jeff Wilson rushing yards: 59.5

59.5 Javonte Williams rushing yards: 50.5

50.5 Melvin Gordon rushing yards: 39.5

39.5 Deebo Samuel rushing yards: 32.5

32.5 Deebo Samuel receiving yards: 58.5

58.5 Brandon Aiyuk receiving yards: 48.5

Top 49ers vs. Broncos Player Props

Jimmy Garoppolo to throw 2+ touchdown passes AND 49ers win: +235

+235 Russell Wilson to throw 2 + touchdown passes AND Broncos win: +285

+ +285 Russell Wilson to complete 25+ passes AND Broncos win: +360

+360 Jimmy Garoppolo to complete 25+ passes AND 49ers win: +370

+370 Jimmy Garoppolo to throw 3+ touchdown passes AND 49ers win: +400

+400 Russell Wilson to throw 3+ touchdown passes AND Broncos win: +470

Read More: