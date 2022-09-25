49ers vs. Broncos Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 3

Get set for Sunday Night Football at Mile High with the latest Broncos vs. 49ers odds and the best prop bets and parlays at FanDuel Sportsbook.
After starting the 2022 NFL season with high hopes, both the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos have gotten off to uneven starts. Both bounced back from Week 1 losses, with the Niners thoroughly dominating the Seattle Seahawks while losing starting quarterback Trey Lance to a season-ending ankle injury, and the Broncos escaping with a close win over the Houston Texans.
Jimmy Garoppolo resumes to his starting role in prime time as San Francisco visits Mile High, where the hometown team is now led under center by Russell Wilson, a familiar foe from his long run with the Seahawks. Heading into this Sunday Night Football showdown, let’s check out all the latest 49ers vs Broncos odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Week 3 Broncos vs. 49ers Odds
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 25 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: San Francisco 49ers -1 (-106) / Denver Broncos +1 (-114)
- Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers (-110) / Denver Broncos (-106)
- Over/Under: OVER 45.5 (-105) / UNDER 45.5 (-115)
49ers vs. Broncos Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Deebo Samuel: +650
- Jeff Wilson: +700
- Javonte Williams: +750
- KJ Hamler: +1000
- Jerry Jeudy: +1000
- Courtland Sutton: +1000
- Melvin Gordon: +1000
- George Kittle: +1100
- Brandon Aiyuk: +1200
- Tyrion Davis-Price: +1700
- Jordan Davis: +1700
- Albert Okwuegbunam: +2000
Anytime TD Scorer
- Deebo Samuel: +110
- Jeff Wilson: +125
- Javonte Williams: +130
- Melvin Gordon: +180
- Courtland Sutton: +195
- Jerry Jeudy: +200
- KJ Hamler: +200
- George Kittle: +220
- Brandon Aiyuk: +240
- Tyrion Davis-Price: +380
- Jordan Davis: +380
- Albert Okwuegbunam: +450
To Score 2+ TDs
- Deebo Samuel: +700
- Jeff Wilson: +850
- Javonte Williams: +850
- Melvin Gordon: +1300
- Courtland Sutton: +1400
- Jerry Jeudy: +1500
- KJ Hamler: +1500
- George Kittle: +1700
- Brandon Aiyuk: +1900
Top 49ers vs. Broncos Over/Unders
- Russell Wilson passing yards: 235.5
- Russell Wilson touchdown passes: Over 1.5 (+112), Under 1.5 (-148)
- Russell Wilson pass completions: 20.5
- Jimmy Garoppolo passing yards: 233.5
- Jimmy Garoppolo touchdown passes: Over 1.5 (+106), Under 1.5 (-140)
- Jimmy Garoppolo pass completions: Over 20.5 (-102), Under 20.5 (-130)
- Jeff Wilson rushing yards: 59.5
- Javonte Williams rushing yards: 50.5
- Melvin Gordon rushing yards: 39.5
- Deebo Samuel rushing yards: 32.5
- Deebo Samuel receiving yards: 58.5
- Brandon Aiyuk receiving yards: 48.5
Top 49ers vs. Broncos Player Props
- Jimmy Garoppolo to throw 2+ touchdown passes AND 49ers win: +235
- Russell Wilson to throw 2+ touchdown passes AND Broncos win: +285
- Russell Wilson to complete 25+ passes AND Broncos win: +360
- Jimmy Garoppolo to complete 25+ passes AND 49ers win: +370
- Jimmy Garoppolo to throw 3+ touchdown passes AND 49ers win: +400
- Russell Wilson to throw 3+ touchdown passes AND Broncos win: +470