The stakes have never been higher as golf’s best are hitting the links in Hoylake for a piece of a $16.5 million Open Championship payout pool.

Golf‘s original championship is about to get going in Great Britain — bringing with it a bevy of big hitters looking to claim a piece of record-setting prize money.

It’s the final major championship of the season, and it’s all happening July 20-23 in Hoylake, England — home to the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. It’s the 13th time the course has played host to the Open Championship dating back to 1897, the most recent being in 2014 when Rory Mcllroy claimed his last major.

Not only is the winner of the 151st Open walking away with quite the payday, but this year’s field can expect far more money than ever before.

Let’s have a look at just how big the Open Championship payout pool is that’s set to be ponied up across the pond in 2023.

2023 Open Championship Payout Breakdown

The Open Championship — which many still refer to (technically incorrectly) as the British Open — is raising its prize purse to $16.5 million, an 18% or $2.5 million increase over last year’s purse at St. Andrews — making it the most amount of money offered up in the major’s history.

In addition to the coveted Claret Jug, this year’s winner will walk away with $3 million, a $500,000 bump from the paycheck defending champion Cameron Smith secured in 2022.

While the remaining payouts will be determined once the field is reduced heading into the weekend, it’s only fair to assume that organizers will spread the wealth around.

“Our aim is to ensure The Open remains at the pinnacle of world golf and we have almost doubled the prize fund since 2016,” said Martin Slumbers, CEO of the R&A, organizer of the British Open.

Here’s a look at how the payouts may look given last year’s prize fund.

Estimated 2023 Open Championship Prize Money Payouts:

First Place : $3,000,000

: $3,000,000 Second Place : $1,455,000 or more

: $1,455,000 or more Third Place : $930,00 or more

: $930,00 or more Fourth Place : $725,000 or more

: $725,000 or more Fifth Place: $580,000 or more

The increase in PGA prize money at the final major of the season is not unexpected, however.

The three majors before it all pumped in more prize money this year — the US Open offering $20 million, the most of all the majors, the Masters dolling out $18.5 million, and the PGA Championship putting up $17.5 million.

But enough about money. Who’s claiming the crown at the 2023 Open Championship?

Who’s Winning The Open?

Will Rory return to glory? Can Cam repeat? Or will Wyndham Clark continue his success after winning the US Open?

It could be anyone really, however, oddsmakers have their sights set on a few big names to make the most noise.

For Mcllroy, it’s been a long time since the Northern Irishman found himself at the top of the leaderboard at the end of a major championship. Having won his fourth major at the Royal Liverpool course in 2014, it’s been a nine-year drought since. Oddsmakers, however, have him as the early odds-on favorite (+750) to win the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler, meanwhile, sits atop the field with the next best odds (+850), followed by 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm (+900), PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka (+1200), and so on.

And Clark’s chance of a second consecutive major appears to be a tall order, as oddsmakers have him at a longshot (+4200).

The 151st Open is just days away now.



And you can watch all the action in a number of ways, including a brand new Par-3 Channel and Featured Groups coverage.



